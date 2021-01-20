Essentia 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,784.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $334,537.32 and $1,784.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00530078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.59 or 0.03841063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016444 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

