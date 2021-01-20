Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 92.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.