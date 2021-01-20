ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 157,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000.

VEA traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. 9,083,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,337,212. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06.

