Ethereum Meta Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $2,789.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00533128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.60 or 0.03892862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012831 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

