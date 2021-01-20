EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches Market Cap of $437,908.37

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $437,908.37 and approximately $50,913.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

