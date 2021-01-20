Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC) dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 66,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 125,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the PerkRocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

