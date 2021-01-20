ETHplode (ETHPLO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $113,671.09 and approximately $63.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ETHplode Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

