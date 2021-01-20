Ethverse (ETHV) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Ethverse token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $52,054.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00052772 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003643 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022298 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003358 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

ETHV is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

Ethverse Token Trading

Ethverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.