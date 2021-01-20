EUNO Price Down 38.6% Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $12,474.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.00 or 0.00574960 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,096,788,037 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

