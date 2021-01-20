EventChain Price Down 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $214,107.54 and $15,712.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00541185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.91 or 0.03897023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012956 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.