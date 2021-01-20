Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Price Up 24.6%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) shares rose 24.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 511,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 142,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

