Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.
ES stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.81. 13,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
See Also: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.