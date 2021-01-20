Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.81. 13,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.