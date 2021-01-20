Everus Hits Market Capitalization of $8.68 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everus token can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everus has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $56.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00545301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.81 or 0.03905913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus is a token. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 tokens. The official website for Everus is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Everus (EVR) is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services. Services like an exchange, its own cryptocurrency ATM, a BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) enabling decentralized applications to use it as a payment service, and an e-Mall (EVR Mall). EVR is an ERC-20 token that will provide users with voting rights “

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

