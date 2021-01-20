Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.15

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 419817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. BTIG Research began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Evolent Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 628,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 95,335 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

