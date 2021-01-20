Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Up 7.2%

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 203,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 139,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

