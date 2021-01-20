Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.