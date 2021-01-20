Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis Sells 1,014 Shares

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 1,014 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $15,727.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,623.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. 52,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,005. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $207.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Exagen by 115.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Exagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.