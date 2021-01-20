Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 227,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 60,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,864,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

