Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $4,481,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 189,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $93.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

