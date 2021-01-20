Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $247.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a market cap of $289.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.61.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

