Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 110,469 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,469 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Pfizer by 57.9% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

