Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 12,245 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.77. 7,121,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $164.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

