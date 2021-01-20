Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Down 5.8%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 6,136,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,248,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Get Exelixis alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,004 shares of company stock worth $4,812,264 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Exelixis by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.