ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,100 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 714,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $400,100.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,233.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $50,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,417,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,464. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.