eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.52

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.52 and last traded at $93.19, with a volume of 12625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.71.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.07 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75.
In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,491,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,770,890.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,656,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,267,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,666 shares of company stock valued at $20,858,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $1,790,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.