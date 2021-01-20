eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.52

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.52 and last traded at $93.19, with a volume of 12625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.07 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,491,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,770,890.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,656,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,267,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,666 shares of company stock valued at $20,858,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $1,790,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

