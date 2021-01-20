Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,780.91 ($36.33).

Shares of EXPN traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,646 ($34.57). 1,364,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,768.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,854.55. Experian plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The stock has a market cap of £24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.75.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, with a total value of £79,326 ($103,639.93).

Experian plc (EXPN.L) Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

