EXRNchain (EXRN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.32 Million

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One EXRNchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. EXRNchain has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $37,539.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00529909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.57 or 0.03836417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012915 BTC.

EXRNchain Token Profile

EXRN is a token. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

