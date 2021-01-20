Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Extended Stay America traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 13539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 525.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Extended Stay America Company Profile (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

