Extreme Networks (EXTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Extreme Networks to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.09-0.12 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.09-$0.12 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $975.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,677 shares of company stock valued at $899,578 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

