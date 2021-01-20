Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.