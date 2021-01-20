Facebook (FB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FB opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.73.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.49.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

