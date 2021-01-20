Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 390.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.2% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Facebook by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.49.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.73. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.