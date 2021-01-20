Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in December

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FDVRF opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Facedrive has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Get Facedrive alerts:

About Facedrive

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive, a ridesharing platform; and TraceSCAN, a COVID-19 contact tracing app. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.