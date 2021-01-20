Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.14.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $483.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.