Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) Shares Up 13.6%

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) shot up 13.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 465,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 226,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.29 price objective on Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$12.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include Central Canada Gold & Polymetalic Project that covers an area 10,392 ha located in North Ontario; Bruce Lake Property located in the Red Lake area of Northern Ontario; Camping Lake Property consists of 5 unpatented mining claims located within the Red Lake Mining District in Northwestern Ontario; and Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims covering an area of 502 ha located in south central British Columbia.

