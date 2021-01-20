Family Firm Inc. Acquires 4,832 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,258,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

