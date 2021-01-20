Family Firm Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 308.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

