Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Update

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE SFUN traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.24. 3,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Fang has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Fang alerts:

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFUN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fang by 184.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.