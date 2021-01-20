Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Update

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of NYSE SFUN traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.24. 3,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Fang has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.38.
Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter.
About Fang
Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.
Further Reading: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.