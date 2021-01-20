FansTime (FTI) Market Capitalization Hits $504,140.58

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. FansTime has a total market cap of $504,140.58 and approximately $410,344.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00530078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.59 or 0.03841063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016444 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012919 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

