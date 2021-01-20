Fantom (FTM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.13 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $71.52 million and $10.13 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00540171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.15 or 0.03918642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.