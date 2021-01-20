Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.07

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.07 and traded as high as $26.84. Fanuc shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 265,187 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fanuc Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

