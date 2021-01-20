Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 561.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 3,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,720. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $310.83 million, a PE ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

