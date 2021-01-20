Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.