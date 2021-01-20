Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.13 Million

Brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to announce sales of $82.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. Fastly posted sales of $58.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $290.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.20 million to $291.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $378.18 million, with estimates ranging from $348.33 million to $394.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $1,518,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,320,884.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $5,948,327.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,542,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,757 shares of company stock worth $22,798,388. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastly by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 3,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 479,809 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

