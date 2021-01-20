Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Up 8%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares rose 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.07 and last traded at $95.31. Approximately 5,168,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,654,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.21.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $6,860,330.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $1,518,637.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,320,884.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,757 shares of company stock valued at $22,798,388 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $38,211,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

