Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

