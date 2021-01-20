Feellike Achieves Market Cap of $142,709.72 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $142,709.72 and $32.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00044173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00118344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00070855 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00258140 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00064417 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

