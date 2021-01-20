Feellike (FLL) Price Reaches $0.0800 on Major Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Feellike has a market cap of $142,908.11 and approximately $30.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00050565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00120336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064400 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

