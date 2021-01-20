Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) (ETR:FRU) Trading 1.7% Higher

Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) (ETR:FRU) traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €6.02 ($7.08) and last traded at €6.00 ($7.06). 17,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.90 ($6.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.42.

About Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) (ETR:FRU)

Ferratum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PLUS loans, Prime loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital loans to businesses. The company also offers current accounts, overdrafts, and savings and term deposits; multi-currency contactless debit cards; and digital payments and transfers.

