Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.95. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,009,288 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a market cap of $73.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.39.

About Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

